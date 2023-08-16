PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a federal court ruling, any Washington County defendants facing criminal charges without a lawyer must be released from jail within 10 days of their initial court appearance.

According to the ruling, holding people in custody without a lawyer violates the constitutional right to an attorney.

There are 37 people in custody in Washington County right now who do not have an attorney, the state said, and if they don’t get a court-appointed attorney within ten days of their first court appearance they will be released.

The biggest reason these people do not have a court-appointed attorney is due to a drastic shortage of public defenders.

Washington County district attorney Kevin Barton released a statement after the federal judge’s ruling Tuesday night, calling for the state to address the critical amount of unrepresented defendants.

“I once again call on state leaders to act with urgency to take immediate and meaningful action to address the unrepresented defendant crisis,” Barton said. “Defendants have a right to an attorney, victims have the right to a day in court, and the public has a right to a functional criminal justice system that keeps people safe. All three of these rights must be honored.

There are currently more than 160 people in-custody without an attorney in Oregon.