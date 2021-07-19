FedEx driver linked to multiple child sex abuse victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a FedEx driver, who was arrested last week after being accused of trying to sexually assault a child in Aloha, has now been linked to multiple child sex abuse victims.

On Monday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said detectives with the office’s Violent Crimes Unit learned through community reports and investigative work that Alejandro Negrete, who was arrested Friday afternoon, has been connected to at least four other child victims.

Authorities said several of the children are still unidentified. Negrete allegedly contacted the victims during his work as a FedEx driver. Negrete also allegedly sexually assaulted at least one other person while not delivering for FedEx.

The 24-year-old Portland resident has delivered for FedEx for about a year, with routes in Southwest Portland, Beaverton, Aloha and Tigard.

Authorities are asking parents in those areas to speak with their children and that anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at any time at 503.846.2700.

Negrete was initially charged with one count each of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and attempted sodomy in the first degree after investigators said he made a delivery at a home on Southwest 160th Avenue on Friday and offered a 9-year-old girl candy, then tried to assault her. The girl was able to escape, according to authorities, and deputies were able to track down the driver with the help of FedEx.

Negrete is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a Washington County judge raised his bail to $250,000. Negrete is still in jail.