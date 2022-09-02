PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A field fire was threatening to reach a home in Washington County on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a field fire at Southwest McNay and McCormick Hill Road around 2:15 p.m. They said the blaze was about half an acre in size at the time.

Flames were reportedly running uphill towards a home as firefighters worked to “simultaneously attack the flame front of the fire and protect the home.”

However, within about half an hour of their arrival, crews had the fire under control and stopped it before it was able to reach any structures.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

There is no word on what sparked the fire in the first place.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.