Fire along Old Hwy 47 engulfs trailer, barn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gaston Fire District was dispatched to a house fire call at 7:14 p.m. Sunday along Southwest Old Highway 47.

On the scene, crews found an office trailer engulfed in flames as the fire spread to a nearby barn.

Officials said they quickly had the trailer fire under control but dispatched a second alarm as the barn fire spread through a roof void space.

Crews said they had the fire under control in about 30 minutes and checked hot spots for an additional hour.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Gaston Fire District, along with Forest Grove Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Yamhill Fire District, Carlton Fire District, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Portland General Electric assisted with the fire.