Fire breaks out inside Beaverton High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire began blazing inside Beaverton High School on Saturday morning.

Someone attending a sporting event at the high school noticed smoke and quickly called it in, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. Fire crews arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. and found the blaze on the second floor of the west end. Firefighters confirmed the flames were found inside classrooms but could not confirm which classrooms were affected.

Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire was under control by 11:29 a.m. The cause has not yet been determined but investigators are on the scene.

