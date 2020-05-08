Fire destroys 3-story home in Aloha

Aerial photo of a three-story house fire in Aloha. May 8, 2020 (Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black smoke from a house fire in Aloha was visible from blocks away Friday morning, causing several people to call 911 to report the emergency.

Two fire departments, Tualatin Value Fire and Rescue and Hillsboro Fire, sent crews out to the blaze on SW 175th Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Friday. A three-story home was on fire — smoke and flames could be seen from the outside.

It took crews roughly an hour to knock down the fire. They were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes. Even after the flames were extinguished, firefighters remained at the site to monitor for hotspots.

The scene of a house fire in Aloha. May 8, 2020 (Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)

The residents were able to safely make it out of the home, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.