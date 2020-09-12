Fire destroys Washington County home, dog dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home in unincorporated Washington County was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Multiple calls made to 911 reported a house on fire in the 14000 block of Todd Street just after 5 a.m. The TV&R battalion chief arrived first on scene to find heavy smoke and flames throughout the house. Additional crews arrived shortly after and were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.

Two residents were able to safely evacuate. A pet dog that had escaped the house was later found by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy. A second dog, however, was killed in the fire.

“Our hearts are broken for the owners who lost their pet family member,” TV&R said in a release Saturday. “The house is a complete loss and the two residents and dog are displaced.”

TV&R said the residents declined Red Cross assistance and will be staying with friends or family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.