Fire damages 16 apartment units in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen apartment units were rendered unlivable by a fire at a complex in Beaverton on Tuesday, officials said.

The first started on a balcony on the second floor at Arbor Creek Apartments on SW 170th Avenue just north of TV Highway, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

Beaverton police helped evacuate residents at the complex and no injuries have been reported at this time. However, the fire spread to at least four units before firefighters were able to get it under control. The people living in 16 different units were all displaced, according to TVF&R.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause.