Propane heater causes fire at Tigard apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –A two-story apartment building in Tigard was evacuated due to a fire caused by a propane heater on Tuesday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the Sunflower Apartments on Southwest 135th in Tigard just before 5:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers had reported sounds of explosions. Once firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames fed by propane coming from the eves and side of the building.

Crews immediately went to work and quickly battled the fire down. The blaze was under control in less than 30 minutes.

According to TVFR, three people were treated for smoke inhalation but no one was hospitalized.

The entire building was safely evacuated. Three apartments sustained significant damage and the six occupants of those units will be permanently displaced. A total of 24 people residing in the building will not be able to return today due to safety concerns.

It was determined that an unattended propane heater on an outdoor patio of one of the first-story units was the cause of the blaze. Approximately 44 firefighters responded to the scene to help knock down the flames, decontaminate items in the area and help salvage residents’ belongings.