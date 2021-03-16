Area near fuel facility fire in Cornelius evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fire was reported at an ethanol fuel facility in Cornelius on Tuesday afternoon.

Cornelius Fire tweeted that the fire was on N 4th Ave and that they were evacuating the immediate area. Residents in surrounding areas were told to shelter in place and close doors and windows.

No injuries have been reported. Metro West Ambulance said they are on standby nearby.

Officials urged people to avoid the area. Road closures were ongoing in some areas nearby.

Rosemarie Russell lives across the street from the facility. She told KOIN 6 it sounded like a car hit her house when the fire started.

“And then another explosion happened and then the fire department came and was knocking on everybody’s door telling them they had one minute to get out. So I had to get all my dogs and leave. It was very scary,” she said.

*Evacuations* If you’re within this area, you need to evacuate. If you’re outside of it, shelter in place and close windows and doors. pic.twitter.com/uxrPl1zQz7 — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) March 16, 2021

We are on scene of a serious fire on N 4th Ave. This is an ethanol fuel facility. Standby for evacuation notices. pic.twitter.com/wwCPzfTPp6 — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) March 16, 2021

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with evacuations.

We are assisting @CorneliusFire with a large fire on the north side of Walmart. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/HO7mjVogVL — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) March 16, 2021

Hillsboro Police said that SW TV Hwy is closed going into Cornelius.

SW TV Hwy. (SW Baseline Rd.) is closed going into Cornelius due to an active fire involving fuel tanks. The highway will remain closed until the situation can be made safe. As of right now, there is no ETA for when the roadway will be open. @CityofHillsboro pic.twitter.com/E5mcAMbSQK — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) March 16, 2021

TriMet service in the area is also impacted.