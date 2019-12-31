Live Now
Barn fire at winery near Cornelius sends 1 to hospital

Washington County

Firefighters responded to the fire at A Blooming Hill Vineyard on SW Hergert Road

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a 2-alarm barn fire at a winery south of Cornelius on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from the Cornelius Fire Department responded to the fire at A Blooming Hill Vineyard on Southwest Hergert Road at around 3:30 p.m.

A winery employee was taken to a hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue said the barn was used to hold horses and process wine.

Crews said the fire was nearly extinguished by about 4:45 p.m. Hergert Road was closed between Blooming Fernhill Road and Nursery Road.

