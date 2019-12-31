Barn fire at winery near Cornelius sends 1 to hospital

Firefighters responded to the fire at A Blooming Hill Vineyard on SW Hergert Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a 2-alarm barn fire at a winery south of Cornelius on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from the Cornelius Fire Department responded to the fire at A Blooming Hill Vineyard on Southwest Hergert Road at around 3:30 p.m.

A winery employee was taken to a hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue said the barn was used to hold horses and process wine.

Crews said the fire was nearly extinguished by about 4:45 p.m. Hergert Road was closed between Blooming Fernhill Road and Nursery Road.

*Hergert RD Update* The Fire is mostly out. 2nd Alarm crews are getting switched in, and putting out hot spots. We will be on scene for a couple more hours. MJ pic.twitter.com/czwYKg0dgd — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) January 1, 2020