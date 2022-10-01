PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop.

The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene.

According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, which made it easy for the fire to spread and harder for firefighters to put out.

As of 4:58 a.m., the fire is under control.

The cause hasn’t been determined, but a fire investigator is on the scene.