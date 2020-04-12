Firefighters, bulldozer called out to Beaverton brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were sent out to battle a brush fire on the edge of Beaverton Saturday evening.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said via Twitter that crews were working on the fire with brush rigs on the 17900-block of SW Scholls Ferry Road. The blaze is in a field, and no buildings are threatened at this time, according to TVF&R.
Just after 6 p.m. the fire department reported that it was approximately four acres in size, and moving slowly due to light winds. Twenty firefighters have been working on extinguishing the fire, and a bulldozer has been called out to create a “fire break” around the burning area.
This is a developing story.
