Firefighters, bulldozer called out to Beaverton brush fire

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews at the scene of a brush fire on SW Scholls Ferry Rd. April 11, 2020 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were sent out to battle a brush fire on the edge of Beaverton Saturday evening.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said via Twitter that crews were working on the fire with brush rigs on the 17900-block of SW Scholls Ferry Road. The blaze is in a field, and no buildings are threatened at this time, according to TVF&R.

Just after 6 p.m. the fire department reported that it was approximately four acres in size, and moving slowly due to light winds. Twenty firefighters have been working on extinguishing the fire, and a bulldozer has been called out to create a “fire break” around the burning area.

This is a developing story.