PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters rescued multiple pets from an apartment fire in Hillsboro’s Jackson School neighborhood on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 crews were working a blaze at Jackson School Village Apartments off NE Autumn Rose and Harewood Way. HF&R tweeted the fire was limited to an apartment’s kitchen.

No one was reported hurt, but animals were taken to a veterinary clinic to be checked out.

Photos of the scene show a puppy being carried out of the building, along with a paramedic helping a pet.

A puppy is carried out from a burning apartment in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: Hillsboro Fire & Rescue).

A paramedic tends to a pet rescued from an apartment fire in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 (Courtesy: Hillsboro Fire & Rescue).

It’s unclear how the fire started at this time.