PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials said a commercial fire has been contained to the second story of a building Friday in Wilsonville.

According to TVF&R, crews responded to multiple reports of heavy smoke pouring out of a “large commercial shop” around 11:30 a.m. at 29000 Southwest Old Well Road.

Fire officials said they are having to shuttle water to the scene as there were no nearby hydrants. Officials said they do not currently know what caused the fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story.