PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy smoke and flames have engulfed a two-story townhome near Mountain View Middle School in Beaverton late Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the fire broke out on Southwest Britetree Circle around 11:15 a.m. As firefighters worked to extinguish it, part of the home reportedly collapsed.

Crews had the blaze under control by 12:47 p.m., TVFR said. Firefighters were still on the scene putting out hotspots but the fire itself was recalled.

Officials say one person was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center as a result of the fire.

Meanwhile, students at the middle school were dismissed for the day due to heavy smoke. Parents were instructed to pick their children up at Champions Park behind the school.

The cause is still under investigation.

