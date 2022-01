A vehicle was flipped over and burning when fire officials arrived outside the Washington Square Mall on Jan. 5, 2022 (Courtesy: TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle was flipped on its side and ablaze in the Washington Square Mall parking lot Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash. When crews arrived they said the car was already burning.

Fire officials said the occupant was able to escape and was not hurt.

Tigard Police are investigating.