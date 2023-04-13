HILLSBORO, Ore. (Hillsboro News-Times) — For the second time this year, a defendant fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro earlier this month, authorities say.

This time, however, the suspect was not in custody during his hearing in Washington County Circuit Court. Instead, he fled after a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jaime Regalado-Pina was making a court appearance for a probation violation hearing on Monday, April 10.

During the hearing, the judge determined that Regalado-Pina was under the influence of intoxicants and ordered him to be remanded to the court’s custody.

“Regalado-Pina was informed the court would remand him, and court staff called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office court security to take Regalado-Pina into custody,” Washington County Sgt. Daniel DiPietro said in an email. “As court security was arriving at one door of the courtroom, Regalado-Pina ran out another door.”

