Forest Grove Fire: One person dies at Hagg Lake

Not clear at this time if a medical emergency led to the death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite efforts from a paramedic, one person died at Hagg Lake Tuesday evening, officials told KOIN 6 News.

Matthew Johnston with Forest Grove Fire said the person who died was either a triathlete or was training with triathletes. Johnston said it was not clear if the person drowned or had a medical emergency that became a drowning.

The paramedic began CPR as soon as the person was brought to the shore, but Johnston was not clear on how long that may have taken. The person died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.