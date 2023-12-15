PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove was the site of a blaze that firefighters battled and eventually put out Friday night.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue announced on X (formerly Twitter) just after 6 p.m. that they were on the scene of a “garage/shop fire” at the hotel and theater that is part of the McMenamins chain of pubs on Pacific Avenue. They indicated that “crews have kept the fire contained” and that the fire did not spread to the main hotel.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 15 minutes, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“When the fire was noticed, Grand Lodge employees evacuated hotel and restaurant guests out of the main building as a precaution. The guests were let back in shortly after, once it was determined the main building was not threatened. We want to commend the employees for their actions of evacuating hotel guests in a quick manner,” fire officials said.

FGR says the building that caught fire was approximately 100 feet from the hotel and 100 feet away from a retirement home. Neither of the buildings were damaged by the fire.