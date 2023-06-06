PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Forest Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Henry Nulf, who was last seen leaving his home in Forest Grove one year ago.

“Last June, Nulf left his residence in Forest Grove and did not return,” FGPD said. “After months of no contact with family, Henry was reported as a missing person and has not been seen or heard from since.”

Nulf is described as 5-feet-6 with a medium build. He has red hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. He may also have a beard.

Missing: 25-year-old Henry Nulf of Forest Grove. (Forest Grove Police Department)

“Mr. Nulf may have difficulty with social interaction or communicating details about himself,” FGPD said. “It is believed he was not in possession of a phone.”

Anyone with information about Nulf’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest Grove Police Department Investigations Unit at (503) 992-3274.