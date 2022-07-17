PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In another sign of the regional recovery from COVID-19 restrictions, the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance is returning Sunday after a two-year hiatus.

The automotive exhibition is the premier Concours show in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1973, it has offered over 300 classic and modified automobiles spread out under the tree-shaded campus of Pacific University, 25 miles west of Portland.

“We’re excited to be back on the Pacific University campus for this year’s show. After two years without a show, we’ve heard from car owners, community members, and more about how thrilled they are that we’ll be able to offer the whole Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance experience,” said show chair Ryan Garcia.

This year’s show will celebrate Jaguar and other British Elegance vehicles, with feature classes for Bentley, Rolls Royce, and more.

Among those showing off their British babies will be Richard and Linda Olson of Happy Valley. Linda’s father bought the 1954 Jaguar XK120 SE OTS new but stashed it in the garage when the two-seater roadster proved impractical for a growing family. The couple began restoring “Dad’s car” in late 2019, and after a lot of work, it will make its Concours debut on Sunday.

“Our goal is to keep the car as original as possible,” Rich said. “Some original parts, like the gas tank, radiator and water pump had to be rebuilt (but) there are no missing parts, and nothing was added that was not stock at the time the car was built.”

This will be the couple’s first time at the Concours, and they are excited finally see what they’ve heard about.

“Everybody seems excited to be involved this year. Community members and Pacific University are reaching out to support, new and returning car owners are registering hundreds of cars, and the Forest Grove Rotary Club is thrilled to have the primary fundraising source for the year after two years of tighter budgets for scholarships and community projects,” said Garcia.

For more information, go to forestgroveconcours.org.

Where: Pacific University, Forest Grove

When: Sunday, July 17

Tickets: $8-$20. Free for children 12 and under

Event Schedule:

7:45 a.m. — All automobiles in place

8:30 a.m. — Gates open

9:00 a.m. — Car judging begins

11:00 a.m. — Michael Allen Harrison on the Main Stage

Noon — Judging completed

1:30 p.m. — Trophy presentations

4:00 p.m. — Best in Show Trophy presentation

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 News partners.