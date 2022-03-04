PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The former mayor of Beaverton will appear in federal court Friday for allegedly possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon announced.

Dennis Doyle is accused of possessing pornographic images of minors under the age of 12. Officials say he had these images from Nov. 2014 to Dec. 2015.

The 73-year-old is facing one count of possession of child pornography. If charged he could serve a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are urged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

More to come.