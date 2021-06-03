Former Cornelius mayor still missing, search continues

Ralph Brown has not been seen since May 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for the former mayor of Cornelius, Ralph Brown, continues nearly two weeks since he was last seen leaving his home near the 600 block of S 12th Avenue on May 16.

Brown, 76, has memory issues, his family said. He was in a 2014 Blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate number 319KQV. He is 5-feet-10, 210 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He’s missing the tip of his right-hand index finger.

On Thursday, his family and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference in Hillsboro. Also on Thursday, the Washington County Search and Rescue Team will be searching the Hess Creek area south of Newberg.

Over the past 2 weeks, searchers haven’t found any trace of Brown. GPS signals determined his last known location and searchers have used drones, boats and airplanes to look, along with ground crews. Officials said there hasn’t been any cell phone or bank activity since he was last seen.

His car, which does not have GPS, has not yet been found.

“If Mr. Brown’s vehicle is located, it can be an essential start location for a Search and Rescue operation,” said Washington County Sgt. Jesse Baker.

Call the Washington County Sheriff at 503.629.0111 if you have seen him. If you would like to volunteer email: findralphbrown@gmail.com.

