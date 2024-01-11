PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A former Hillsboro fire lieutenant will serve 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On Jan. 5, Steven Michael Klaus, 52, was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration, invasion of personal privacy and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

In 2019, the victim — a minor — reported that Klaus sexually abused her multiple times over a five-year period in Forest Grove and California. She was around six years old when the abuse began, the attorney’s office said.

Forest Grove Police Department detectives obtained a computer from Klaus during the investigation, discovering surveillance footage taken from hidden cameras he installed in the victim’s bedroom and bathroom.

“The footage captured the victim in the nude. Mr. Klaus stored the files in a folder on his computer labeled, ‘Monitoring My Pet,’” the district attorney’s office stated.

