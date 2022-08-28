Former students of Chef Daniel Brophy hosted a fundraiser meal with a 5-course meal inspired by his favorite recipes. August 28, 2022 (Elena Rodriguez)

Funds raised go to Domestic Violence Resource Center in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former students of Chef Daniel Brophy hosted a fundraiser meal Sunday with a 5-course meal inspired by his favorite recipes.

The outdoor meal at a family vineyard in Dayton paid homage to Chef Brophy, who was well-loved by students and friends. The funds raised will go to the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Beaverton.

Brophy was shot to death in June 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute by his wife, Nancy Crampton Brophy. She was convicted earlier this year after a lengthy trial that attracted national attention.

Nancy Brophy was sentenced to life in prison.