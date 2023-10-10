PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former deputy at the Washington County Jail has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after officials say he assaulted a man in custody.

On Tuesday, Rian Alden pleaded guilty to the second-degree attempted assault of Albert Molina, who was arrested for DUII on March 3, 2018.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Molina was intoxicated and “struggling to comply” with Alden during the photo booking process. Officials say Alden rushed toward Molina and forced him into a wall, causing him to go unconscious.

Molina was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries.

After Alden was indicted by a grand jury in 2020, Molina said he did not want Alden to be a police officer again. He also said he wanted the case to resolve with a plea, because he did not want Alden to serve a prison sentence.

Additionally, the judge ordered Alden to submit a DNA sample and undergo anger evaluation and treatment. If he violates these terms, the court would be able to impose a three-year prison sentence.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett issued a statement Tuesday night saying the incident has been difficult for the community as well as his staff.

“I want to reassure our community that you have exceptionally professional staff at the Sheriff’s Office who live, work, and care deeply about our community, your safety, and the services they provide,” he said.

