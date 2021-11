Deputies responded to a call to help get Gus the goat off of a roof after he wandered from his home and climbed onto a neighbor’s roof in Bethany, police said (WCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deputies responded to a call of a goat on the roof of a Bethany-area home Sunday evening, authorities said.

Authorities said Gus’ owner was able to lure him down with French fries.