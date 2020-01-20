Fridge causes Beaverton HS fire; classes delayed

Classes will be delayed by 2 hours on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire investigators have found the source of the blaze that broke out at Beaverton High School over the weekend.

Officials concluded on Sunday that the “failure of a small refrigerator” in one to the school’s classrooms started the fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire has now been classified as accidental, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

A final estimate on the damage the fire caused has not been released yet.

Beaverton High School will start 2 hours later than normal on Tuesday after the Monday holiday. Classes will begin at 9:45 a.m., according to the school’s website.

“We are sad to see such an important community institution impacted by the devasting nature of fire. I am proud of the quick and thorough work of our firefighters, investigators and appreciate the cooperation we have received from the Beaverton School District,” said Fire Marshall Steve Forster in a Sunday statement.

