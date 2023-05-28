‘Friends of Dorothy’ is an exhibit at Beaverton’s The Reser through July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — An exhibit at Beaverton’s Patricia Reser Center for the Arts is showcasing artists from the LGBTQ+ community, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography and film.

Karen Benedetti, the curator and gallery programs manager for The Reser, said it’s important to spotlight a variety of artists and art in the “Friends of Dorothy” exhibit.

“I think what’s nice about The Reser is we’re giving different artists a chance to exhibit so we’re giving artists of all abilities and levels within their career,” Benedetti told KOIN 6 News.

‘Friends of Dorothy’ is an exhibit at Beaverton’s The Reser through July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

“Friends of Dorothy” runs through July 22 and will feature a series of events, including a cabaret show and an afternoon learning about the history of drag with performer Poison Waters.