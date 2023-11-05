PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What would happen if an active attacker was on a MAX train? Or if a hazmat incident occurred?

TriMet will undertake a full-scale emergency drill Sunday that will disrupt both the Blue and Red lines throughout the day.

The “full-scale emergency response exercise” will play out at the Washington Park MAX Station, both on the surface and “260 feet below the platforms in the Robertson Tunnel.” At least 225 people from more than 20 agencies — fire, medical and police — and emergency management will participate in the drill.

Not only will the Blue and Red lines be disrupted, the Washington Park MAX Station will also be closed all day Sunday.

This is the first time since 2014 that TriMet has undertaken a full-scale drill in the Robertson Tunnel, described by officials as “twin, three-mile tunnels spanning between Multnomah and Washington counties” that opened in 1998.

At 260 feet below the surface, the Robertson Tunnel is “the deepest transit station in North America and the fifth deepest in the world.”

TriMet is providing detour options for transit riders. Details at TriMet.org/Alerts

