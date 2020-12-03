Garage fire torches home, damages 8 vintage cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burned towel that had been tossed into a garage trash bin set nearby combustible on fire that spread into the home’s attic and damaged 8 vintage cars Tuesday night in Washington County.
The homeowner first tried to put out the fire in the 8000 block of SW Birchwood Road with a garden hose, but it was too hot and spreading. He called 911 and firefighters quickly arrived.
Within 25 minutes the blaze was under control but it took more than 2 hours for firefighters to check for all the hot spots.
The garage contained 8 vintage cars that were all damaged by either smoke, water or fire. The home was insured but investigators said it didn’t have a fire sprinkler system.
The homeowner was not hurt but doesn’t have a place to live at this moment.
Authorities did not provide an estimate of damage.
