PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Beaverton households were evacuated as the result of a natural gas leak Friday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Just after 8:30 a.m., TVF&R firefighters were dispatched to the leak at the 14400 block of Southwest Downing Street. They arrived at the scene and found a damaged and leaking 2-inch natural gas line, officials said.

Firefighters quickly evacuated 12 nearby residences, authorities say. Then additional firefighters and technicians from TVF&R’s Hazardous Materials Team arrived at the scene.

Subsequently, NW Natural personnel arrived to further aid in stopping the leak, a process which took nearly an hour, according to officials.

Nearby Meadow Park Middle School was notified of the leak. Although there was no immediate threat to the school, students were kept inside as a precaution, authorities say.

Once crews determined it was safe, all residents were allowed to return to their homes.