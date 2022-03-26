Heath Houdek said the gunshots sounded like 'an implosion'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heath Houdek had just finished his last delivery for the day around 2:30 pm. Friday and was driving home around Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and NW Germantown Road when he heard a shocking sound.

“I didn’t hear a gunshot,” Houdek said. “It sounded like an implosion. The window (on his vehicle) completely shattered, the passenger side window. Glass went everywhere.”

Heath Houdek was driving when bullets began hitting his vehicle on NW Cornelius Pass. He escaped injury, March 26, 2022 (KOIN)

Houdek called 911 then met with deputies who investigated his truck’s damage and the shooting site. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also heard gunshots while they were at the scene.

Deputies said they found Todd Borino firing a weapon at the county’s drone and said at least 80 bullets were fired.

Borino, 51, was arrested and faces charges of unlawful use of a weapons and reckless endangerment.

No one was hurt.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.