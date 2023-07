According to the Cornelius Fire Department, the pilot survived the crash with non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy: CFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cornelius fire crews are dealing with the aftermath of a crashed power glider that forced its pilot to parachute to safety, officials say.

The glider landed near Northwest Roy Road, where the Washington County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating.

A photo from the scene shows the body of the glider with the wings missing and the tail broken off.

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, the pilot survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.