Grace Memorial offers free tacos with COVID-19 shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grace Memorial Health Center in Cornelius hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday.

Anyone who showed up got free tacos along with their shot.

Organizers said the event was a way to reach out to untapped communities during Oregon’s vaccination effort.

“Getting a shot isn’t any fun but getting the vaccination is a reason to celebrate,” said Grace Memorial spokesperson Kasi Woidlya. “All our events we hold are free and open to the public.”

Organizers said there will be more vaccine events starting next Tuesday and Saturday in Hillsboro.