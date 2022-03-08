PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County grand jury on Friday found a man guilty of sexual abuse that occurred decades ago, but was not reported until 2020.

Hector Moises Estrada-Vargas was found guilty of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said the abuse was reported in 2020 when Estrada-Vargas tried to contact one of the victims. The victim he tried to contact mistakenly believed Estrada-Vargas lived outside the country. She decided to report the abuse when she realized he was still living in the area.

Prosecutors say there were two victims in the case and they both knew Estrada-Vargas at the time the abuse occurred.

The district attorney’s office commends the victim for reporting the abuse. They said the Hillsboro Police Department assisted with the case.

Estrada-Vargas is scheduled for sentencing on April 19.