PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters and HAZMAT crews responded to reports of possible toxic chemical exposure at a Beaverton store early Saturday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Individuals were promptly evacuated from inside the store, located in the 3000 block of Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

A total of three people were evaluated and treated on scene by emergency response teams, authorities say.

The store has not been identified, nor the toxic chemical in question. But TVF&R says response teams and resources are gradually being released from the incident.

