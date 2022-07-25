PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hazmat team contained an ammonia leak and are working to ventilate the cold storage facility in Forest Grove, fire officials said Monday.

As Forest Grove Fire & Rescue were responding to a report of a possible chemical leak at Lineage Logistics Sunday night, crews said they learned there was an anhydrous ammonia leak. Once on scene, crews quickly set up a safe zone around the facility.

Fire officials confirmed the leak was contained to a single warehouse room but it was unclear how much ammonia had leaked.

After testing the air, a hazmat team with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue entered the building to turn off valves to the 20,000-square-foot room. Fire officials said hazmat pushed the ammonia gas out by opening and closing the doors, along with using ventilation fans.

Nearly 12 hours after the leak was first reported, two hazmat teams, a fire crew and an ambulance are still reportedly on scene. An “extremely strong” ammonia odor remains, but officials said it’s not hazardous and they are continuing to take hourly readings of the air.

Residents in the area are not being evacuated; however, officials said anyone experiencing difficulty breathing from the odor is urged to call 911.

24th Avenue is closed between Yew and Quince Street.