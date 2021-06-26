Heat spikes reservations at dog day care in Beaverton

Barklandia is seeing more reservations as they help dogs cool down from the heat

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Keeping pets safe during a heat wave is a priority. That’s why a dog day care center in Beaverton is seeing more booking because of the extreme temperatures.

Barklandia offers grooming, training, a daycare and a hotel for pets to escape the heat. It also offers a climate controlled room for owners to feel at ease. This means animals have access to ventilation and air conditioning.

Owner Rafael Montelongo said Barklandia has double the number of reservations that they would normally get over a usual weekend.

“Typically, we have longer booking reservations or boarding reservations over the summer. But now since the heat really kind of became real, we have a lot of shorter stays now that are being requested,” he said.

Barklandia still has spots available for dogs that need a break from the heat. Montelongo said people should call with any questions regarding the facility.