The mobile café will stop on 7455 SW Bridgeport Road in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Move over, Barbie. Hello Kitty’s mobile café will be the latest pink, character-inspired craze to take over the Portland area.

Hello Kitty fans in Las Vegas and Irvine, Calif., can visit the character’s popular brick-and-mortar cafés at any time, but other enthusiasts hold out hope that the café truck will visit their own city.

The two trucks have already traveled to more than 100 U.S. cities, including Sacramento, Chicago, Cincinnati and Charlotte, N.C.

The pop-up’s Instagram regularly notifies the public of where it’ll stop next, and luckily for Portland fans, the wait is almost over. The Sanrio cat’s pop-up is scheduled to stop by Tigard’s Bridgeport Village this Saturday.

“Since the Hello Kitty Café Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the café on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over

the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop,” a company spokesperson said.

Hello Kitty café macarons (Courtesy FWD PR)

Hello Kitty café canvas tote (Courtesy FWD PR)

Hello Kitty café giant cookie (Courtest FWD PR)

Hello Kitty café hoodie (Courtesy FWD PR)

The mobile Hello Kitty café will offer sweet treats like macarons, cookies and madeleines. The pop-up shop also will also sell apparel and other limited-edition merchandise, including lunch boxes, canvas totes, plush toys, hoodies and t-shirts.

Local Hello Kitty fans can find the truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 5. The mobile café will stop on 7455 SW Bridgeport Road, near the Regal Bridgeport Village Theater.

Seattle will be the next Pacific Northwestern city to host the pop-up shop on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The truck only accepts credit and debit card payments.