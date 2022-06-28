PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington County school districts are working hard to ensure kids don’t go hungry during the summer.

From June through August, 2022, most districts are offering some sort of free meal program and those that aren’t are directing families to the closest resources available.

Here’s a list of the school districts in Washington County and what meal assistance programs they have available for kids this summer.

Banks School District

The Banks School District told KOIN 6 News that because of its small size, it is not hosting its own summer meal program for kids in 2022. For families whose children need meal assistance, the district directs them to the Oregon summer food service program. The program works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to point families toward the free meal sites closest to them.

Banks also said it suggests families use the free meal services Forest Grove School District is offering throughout the summer.

Forest Grove School District

The Forest Grove School District has several sites where it will be offering free breakfast and lunch to kids throughout the summer. The meals will be offered to kids ages 1-18. There are no fees and no registration is needed.

The meal sites include Joseph Gale Elementary, Echo Shaw Elementary, NAMS, Forest Grove High School, Bard Park, Harleman Park, Lincoln Park, and Rose Grove Park.

More information, including meal times and addresses, is located on the Forest Grove School District’s website.

Gaston School District

Like Banks, Gaston is a small town in Washington County. The district told KOIN 6 News it also encourages families to visit the Forest Grove meal distribution sites if their children need access to free breakfasts or lunches.

Hillsboro School District

The Hillsboro School District said nearly 50% of its students are eligible to receive free meals during the school year. During the summer, the district hopes its five free lunch locations will help these students.

Meals are available to kids august 18 and younger. Children must be present to receive a meal and must eat their meal on site. The district’s summer meals begin June 22 and run through August 18.

Hillsboro School District has a list of its meal sites posted online. The sites are only serving lunch, not breakfast.

Newberg School District

Breakfast and lunch are available for all children ages 1-18 for free in Newberg this summer. The meals will be distributed at the Edwards Cafeteria on East 6th Street.

The district said its summer food service program is part of the National School Lunch program funded by the USDA.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edwards Elementary School. Sack lunches will also be served at the skate and BMX park at the Ewing Young Historical Park, at St. Michaels Episcopal Church on Everest Road at 11 a.m., and at the Pool Park at 11:30 a.m.

Food will be served at all locations Monday through Friday. They are free and no application is required to receive them. The summer meal program runs from June 17 through August 23. There will be no meals served on July 4. The district has posted this information on its website.

Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools is partnering with Portland Parks and Recreation during summer of 2022 to provide daily free lunches and activities to children in the city. The free lunches will be offered to children in the community ages 1-18 at 16 parks throughout the city from June 21 through August 19.

New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations in 2022 require all lunches to be eaten within the designated eating area at the park. Grab-and-go meals are no longer available and no food may be taken home.

Portland Public Schools has a list of park locations, menu information and allergy information posted on its website.

Scappoose School District

The Scappoose School District’s website said there are programs available for families who need food assistance. At any time during the year, families can apply for SNAP benefits or can call 211 to find other local food assistance options.

In the summertime, It recommends families text “FOOD” to 877877 or visit www.summerfoodoregon.org for free summer meal options nearby.

Tigard-Tualatin School District

Kids in the Tigard-Tualatin School District can receive free lunches at the Tigard Public Library and Tualatin Public Library from June 21 to August 27. The meals will be available to kids ages 18 and under. They will be served Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Tualatin-Tigard School District also recommends people call 211 or text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304 or visit the Summer Food Oregon website to find nearby free meal locations.

Vernonia School District

Vernonia is offering free meals to anyone between the ages of 1 and 18 throughout the summer and is also offering meals to adults for $4.50.

Lunch will be served on site at Vernonia Schools from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from June 27 through August 19.

The district is posting a summer meal menu on its website.

West Linn – Wilsonville School District

The West Linn – Wilsonville School District is not hosting a summer meal program this summer, but it does have resources posted on its website to help connect families with free meals.

It directs families to the Oregon Summer Food Program or suggests they text “summer meals” or “verano” to 914-342-7744 or call 211 to find Oregon summer meals locations.

The West Linn Food Pantry also offers food boxes at the Willamette United Methodist Church on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Willamette Christian Church and Wilsonville Community Sharing & Food Bank are two other resources that help provide food to families in need.

KOIN 6 News contacted the Sherwood School District asking if it has a program in place to provide local children with free meals during the summer. We did not receive a response before the publication of this article.