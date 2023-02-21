HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a confirmed assault brought the Mobile Command Unit to an area of Hillsboro late Monday night.

The assault happened in the area of SE 67th and Lois Street in Hillsboro, police confirmed to KOIN 6 News. Authorities added there is “no danger to the public.”

The KOIN 6 News crew reports that 67th Street has been blocked off. A driveway appears to be surrounded with red tape and police officers have placed evidence markers around the site.

