Officials say the scene at Southeast River Road is an active event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A SWAT team is at the scene of a man barricading himself inside his residence in the Fir Grove Loop area, according to Hillsboro police.

Officials say the scene at Southeast River Road is an active event, as the man inside the home “is not cooperative.”

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.