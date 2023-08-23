PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jade Novarino is one of 5 who cooperatively work land in Hillsboro known as Campo Collective.

The land owner, Novarino said, “really sees the benefit of giving young farmers the opportunity to farm without going in the hole since farming is really a difficult career to go into.”

She got into farming in 2020 after working on an orchard.

“I’ve always approached it from a place of loving the land and wanting to give back and regenerate the soil and not burn out. So trying to work together with people and the land, and putting ourselves first if we can,” she told KOIN 6 News.

Jade Novarino of Campo Collective in Hillsboro at the Shemanski Park Farmers Market in Portland, August 2023 (KOIN)

Campo Collective is regularly at the Shemanski Park Farmers Market in downtown Portland on Wednesdays. But for Novarino, it’s more than just a place to sell their crops.

It’s also about educating people on “things they don’t realize are going on in the field: heat, irrigation problems, problems in the weather, problems in the government even. So buying from us helps support farm workers and helps support things that are part of the larger system that’s very difficult in our society.”

Campo Collective also supplies to restaurants and to the Western Farm Workers Association. “We donate our food to them for free and people can eat for free,” she said.

Fun fact: Her favorite crop is elephant garlic, which is technically a leek.

Elephant garlic from the Campo Collective at Shemanski Park in Portland, August 2023 (KOIN)

“Put it in the ground in October, harvest it in July,” she said. “So it’s a 9 month, 10 month process. It’s kind of a commitment but it’s beautiful to grow.”