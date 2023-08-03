FILE: Worker’s legs working in construction site with a shovel resting on safety boots and bricks around (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County-based contractor has been fined more than $66,000 for failing to protect employees from fall hazards and failing to report workplace injuries to a state agency, among other violations, Oregon OSHA announced.

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, a branch of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, announced the $66,420 fine for Hillsboro’s Arm & Hammer Construction Inc. on Wednesday.

According to OSHA, the citation came after an anonymous individual filed a complaint against the company for work done on or around Jan. 15 of this year.

When an inspection ensued later in March, the state agency said it found that the contractor “exposed an employee to the hazard of falling about 15 feet to the ground” — despite regulations that require employers to have fall-protection systems in place for jobs more than 6 feet above a lower level.

OSHA, which multiplies penalties for repeat offenses, said this was the contractor’s fourth violation of this kind since September 2021.

Additionally, the state agency reported that the worker who fell on the job had to receive medical treatment. The person was hospitalized overnight with broken ribs and punctured lungs, according to the anonymous complaint.

OSHA also penalized Arm & Hammer Construction for failing to report the workplace injury, and advising the worker not to report it either.

The contractors now have 30 days to file an appeal for the citation.

“The employer’s actions in this case show not only a clear lack of commitment to protecting employees who are being directed to work at heights, but also a reckless disregard for the kind of transparency that can help prevent future accidents,” Oregon OSHA Administrator Renée Stapleton said in a statement. “Workers have a right to a safe and healthy workplace. Employers are obligated to make that right a reality — it’s not an option.”

KOIN 6 has reached out to Arm & Hammer Construction for a statement.