PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Hillsboro is opening four cooling centers for the upcoming heat wave this weekend.

Hillsboro officials announced today that they will be opening four locations this Sunday to help the community during the excessive heat advisory.

The locations will all have air conditioning, seating, activities and access to water. Officials encourage community members who don’t have air conditioning at home to spend time where air conditioning is available. For a full list of locations and hours visit the Hillsboro city website.

There are also water stations being set up Sunday through Tuesday to ensure people stay hydrated during the heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 100 degrees on Sunday in Hillsboro.