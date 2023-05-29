PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting an event in Hillsboro Saturday to help parents get advice.

“Parenting and Mental Health” is the third event being hosted by NAMI Washington County and it is aimed at helping parents foster a community that understands how to support mental health.

The event is Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Orenco Elementary School in Hillsboro and parents can register online.

Cassidy Quinn from NAMI joined AM Extra to discuss the event and why it is important for parents.

