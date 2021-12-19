Hillsboro Fire: Flames spread from kitchen to attic

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue vent the roof of the Century Boulevard home after a kitchen fire spread to the attic.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an attic fire just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday at 420 NE Century Boulevard.

The caller reported that two adults safely made it out of the house but were unsure if two dogs and two cats made it outside.

One the scene, crews saw grey smoke from the house and upgraded the fire to first alarm — reinforcing additional help from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Roads were closed from Northeast Rainsong Lane to Northeast Oelrich Street as crews reportedly stretched over 350 feet of supply hose to the house.

Crews were able to enter the house and extinguished the fire.

Crews tried to help salvage belongings after the Century Boulevard house fire.

Roads were closed from Northeast Rainsong Lane to Northeast Oelrich Street as crews stretched 350 feet of supply hose to the house.

No injuries were reported from the fire and all four pets were found safe.

Officials said one adult was treated for an unrelated medical issue at the scene.

A chaplain was called to the scene to provide additional support services to the residents.

Officials determined the cause to be a cooking fire, which spread from the kitchen to the attic and living area of the second floor.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue warns others to keep a fire extinguisher in kitchens for small fires and to keep working smoke alarms in every bedroom and on each floor in homes.