The student's name has not yet been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro High School student was shot to death at a house party over the weekend, school officials said in a letter to parents.

The letter from Principal Cary Meier said the student — whose name was not released — was killed at a “private home.”

Meier said counselors and mental health specialists will be at the school to help student’s deal with the news. The letter urged parents to “send students to school Monday, as grieving and processing feelings together as a community is the best way to handle tragic situations.”

No further information is available at this time. Police continue to investigate, Meier said.

Hillsboro police has not yet responded to a request for comment or information about this case.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.